टीवी एक्ट्रेस ने लंदन में दिया जुड़वा बच्चों को जन्म
सारा को सीरियल 'जमाई राजा' से काफी पहचान मिली थी. सीरियल के साथ उन्होंने कुछ फिल्मों में भी काम किया. सारा 'टोटल सियापा' में दिख चुकी हैं.
❤️❤️Congratulations to my lovely student Sara who recently gave birth to her gorgeous twins Aizah & Zidane by planned caesarean birth. Her experience shows just how helpful pregnancy yoga and hypnobirthing can be regardless of what type of birth you have. ❤️❤️ “I wanted to acknowledge and thank you for your brilliant techniques I learnt in your pregnancy yoga which kept me and my twins calm and stress free throughout my third trimester and although I knew I was going to have a C-section, your hypno-yoga birth preparation class kept me really calm before and throughout my operation considering I’m a nervous wreck when it comes to surgeries. I could hear your voice echoing telling me to breath and relax my jaws.... thank you so much for helping me bring my bundle of joy stress free in this world! I think staying calm and stress free myself was the best gift I had given my twins during pregnancy. I’m now looking forward to your mummy and baby yoga class. “ Looking forward to seeing Sara in mummy and baby yoga soon, and yes it can be possible with twins! 👶🏻👶🏻😘
कुछ समय पहले इससे पहले सारा की बेबी शावर की तस्वीरें काफी वायरल हुई थीं. इन तस्वीरों में उनके साथ परिवार के सदस्य और करीबी दोस्त नजर आये थे. सारा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर बेबी शावर की तस्वीरें शेयर की थीं. उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा था- 'बेबी शावर सेलिब्रेट करना खुशियों को एंजॉय करना है जहां दोस्त और परिवार के सदस्य इकट्ठे होते हैं. होने वाली मां को सभी ढेर सारे शुभकामनाएं और गिफ्ट्स देते हैं. किसी भी औरत की जिंदगी का ये सबसे खूबसूरत पड़ाव है. मैं आज के दिन के लिए हमेशा आभारी रहूंगी.'
Friends, family, fun... cakes, macaroons, confetti’s.... gifts, wishes & blessings... and to top it up, @seraphinematernity Making me look like a princess! what more could i ask for!? Thank you @p.b_photography22 and @sandras.point.of.view for capturing beautiful memories ❤️ . . . #love #happy #babyshower #pregnancyfashion #maternityfashion #instagood #picoftheday
सारा ने लिखा- 'इस खूबसूरत पल का हिस्सा बनने के लिए सभी दोस्तों का शुक्रिया. साथ ही मेरे परिवार के लोगों का भी शुक्रिया जिन्होंने इतने बेहतरीन तरीके से सबकुछ अरेंज किया.' सारा फरवरी से ही लंदन में हैं. शादी के 10 साल बाद वो मां बनने जा रही हैं. साल 2009 में उन्होंने अरफीन खान के साथ शादी की थी. वर्कफ्रंट की बात करें तो सारा को सीरियल 'जमाई राजा' से काफी पहचान मिली थी. सीरियल के साथ उन्होंने कुछ फिल्मों में भी काम किया. सारा 'टोटल सियापा' में दिख चुकी हैं. इसमें अली जफर और यामी गौतम की मुख्य भूमिका थी.
