'भाबीजी' फेम सौम्या टंडन की पर्सनल हेयर ड्रेसर कोरोना पॉजिटिव, एक्ट्रेस को लेकर मेकर्स ने लिया ये फैसला

When we work it’s never just one person. It’s team work. In bad times we need to , we have stand by our team, especially people who work under us. Let’s protect them, let’s be kind. Urge all producers, employers everyone , let’s help our staff. We will never be rich if it’s not shared with everyone around. #mondaymotivation let’s protect our staff. Picture by @sachin113photographer