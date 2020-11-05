मनोरंजन

होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन News

Bigg Boss के घर में रुबीना ने अभिनव के लिए रखा करवा चौथ तो Twitter पर छाया #RubiNav

रुबीना आज घर में अपना करवाचौथ का व्रत रखते हुए नजर आएंगी. (Photo- @BiggBoss/Twitter)
रुबीना आज घर में अपना करवाचौथ का व्रत रखते हुए नजर आएंगी. (Photo- @BiggBoss/Twitter)

ब‍िग बॉस (Bigg Boss) के घर में रुबीना द‍िलैक (Rubina Diliak) और अभिनव शुक्‍ला (Abhinav Shukla) सेलीब्रिटी कपल मौजूद है और शो के ताजा प्रोमो में ये जोड़ी घर में ही करवा चौथ (Karva Chauth) मनाते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं.

  • News18Hindi
  Last Updated: November 5, 2020, 4:16 PM IST
  • Share this:
मुंबई. बुधवार को देशभर में करवा चौथ (Karva Chauth) का त्‍योहार मनाया गया और तो वहीं ब‍िग बॉस (Bigg Boss) के घर में भी इस बार ये त्‍योहार मनाया जाने वाला है. घर में रुबीना द‍िलैक (Rubina Diliak) और अभिनव शुक्‍ला (Abhinav Shukla) सेलीब्रिटी कपल मौजूद है और शो के ताजा प्रोमो में ये जोड़ी घर में ही करवा चौथ मनाते हुए नजर आने वाली है. जब से रुबीना का करवा चौथ मनाने का वीडियो सामने आया है, सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस इस जोड़ी का प्‍यार देखकर काफी एक्‍साइटेड हो रहे हैं. इतना ही नहीं #RubiNav ट्व‍िटर के टॉप ट्रेंड में बना हुआ है.

रुबीना और अभिवन इस घर में अक्‍सर एक-दूसरे के साथ खड़े हुए नजर आते हैं. शो के ताजा प्रोमो में अभिनव रुबीना से पूछते हुए नजर आते हैं क‍ि क्‍या वो व्रत रखेंगी और रुबीना उन्‍हें कहती हैं, 'Anything For You My Love...' इस प्रोमो में रुबीना चांद और अभिनव को देखकर अपना व्रत खोलते हुए और अभिनव के पैर छूते हुए नजर आ रही हैं.


घर में रुबीना और अभिनव के बीच का ये प्‍यार देखकर उनके फैंस  #RubiNav के लिए एक्‍साइटेड हो रहे हैं.



बता दें कि टीवी की सुपरहिट बहू रुबीना इस समय बिग बॉस के घर के रेड जोन में हैं और नॉमिनेशन टास्‍क में उन्‍होंने अभिनव की जगह खुद को नॉमिनेट कराया.
फोटो

