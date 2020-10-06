मनोरंजन

भाषा चुनें
हिन्दी
ENGLISH বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
लाइव टीवी
News18 इंडिया News18 उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड News18 पंजाब, हरियाणा,हरियाणा News18 बिहार, झारखंड News18 मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ News18 राजस्थान
News18 ऐप डाउनलोड करें
हमें फॉलो करें

Trending Topics :

#IPL2020 #shushantSingh #दुनियादारी #CoronaVirus
लाइव टीवी
होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

Bigg Boss 14: सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला-गौहर खान के बीच टास्क में फिर छिड़ेगी जंग, देखें Video

Bigg Boss 14: सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला-गौहर खान के बीच टास्क में फिर छिड़ेगी जंग, देखें Video
सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला-गौहर खान दोनों बिग बॉस विनर हैं.

एक टास्क के दौरान सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला (Sidharth Shukla) और गौहर खान (Gauahar Khan) का झगड़े का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है, जिसको देखने के बाद ये कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि शो में तड़का 'तूफानी सीनियर्स' ही लगाने वाले हैं.

  • News18Hindi
  • Last Updated: October 6, 2020, 12:58 PM IST
  • Share this:
मुंबई. बिग बॉस 14 (Bigg Boss 14) शुरू हो गया है. 2020 में सीन बदलने के लिए शो मेकर्स ने नया तड़का लगाया. बिग बॉस हाउस में शो के एक्स कंटेस्टेंट्स के साथ यानी सीन‍ियर्स के साथ शो के नए कंटेस्टेंट्स ने दस्तक दी है. बिग बॉस के 'तूफानी सीनियर्स' सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला (Sidharth Shukla), हिना खान (Hina Khan) और गौहर खान (Gauahar Khan) अब शो में अपने नए कंटेस्टेंट्स के साथ टास्क करने वाले हैं. शो के पहले दिन दिखीं गौहर और सिद्धार्थ की नोक-झोंक के बाद एक बार फिर दोनों के बीच की कड़वाहट सामने आने वाली है. एक टास्क के दौरान दोनों का झगड़े का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है, जिसको देखने के बाद ये कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि शो में तड़का 'तूफानी सीनियर्स' ही लगाने वाले हैं.

दरअसल, बिग बॉस 14 (Bigg Boss 14) के अपकमिंग एपिसोड का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला (Sidharth Shukla) और गौहर खान (Gauhar Khan) के बीच तू-तू-मैं-मैं होते दिखाई दे रही है. शो में टास्क के दौरान चोरी और फिर खींचातानी को लेकर दोनों बहस कर रहे हैं.
View this post on Instagram

👉Follow Fast for biggboss14 updates FOLLOW ME FOR BIGGBOSS14 DAILY UPDATES 👉Follow @biggboss14jasoos 👉Follow @biggboss14jasoos 👉Follow @biggboss14jasoos Follow this page 👉Like 👉Comment 👉Share ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Exclusively on . @biggboss14jasoos Stay tuned for more updates #BiggBoss #BB14 #biggboss14 #devoleenabhattacharjee #sidharthshukla #dipikakakar #rashmidesai #hinakhan #gauharkhan #salmankhan #shehnazgill #asimriaz #KhatronKeKhiladi #rodiesrevolution #rodies #EijazKhan #JasminBhasin #NishantSinghMalkani #abhinavshukla #NikkiTamboli #ShehzadDeol #rubinadilaik #RahulVaidya #pavitraPunia #SaraGurpal #shardulpandit #shardulpandit #JaanSanu ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ . . . . **FAIR USE** Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair Use.

A post shared by BIGGBOSS 14 JASOOS (@biggboss14jasoos) on



वीडियो में एजाज खान से सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला कहते दिखाई दे रहे हैं, वेलकम टू बिग बॉस यही तो गेम है, चोर चोरी नहीं करेगा तो क्या करेगा? गौहर भड़कते हुए कहती हैं, टास्क ऐसे नहीं होता, तबाही थोड़ी मचानी है. हां स्ट्रेजी है तबाही. सिद्धार्थ, गौहर से कहते हैं दुनिया आगे बढ़ गई है, सतयुग से कलयुग आ गया है. ये वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है.



इस वीडियो को इंस्टाग्राम पर बिग बॉस के फैन पेज बिग बॉस 14 जासूस नाम के एक एकाउंट ने शेयर किया है. लोग इस पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दे रहे हैं. आपको बता दें कि गौहर और सिद्धार्थ के बीच ग्रैंड प्रीमियर के दौरान सलमान खान के सामने ही थोड़ी अनबन हुई थी.
अगली ख़बर

फोटो

टॉप स्टोरीज

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES