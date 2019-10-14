हिन्दी

Bigg Boss की Ex-कंटेस्‍टेंट ने बिकिनी में ढाया कहर, Viral हो रही हैं Photos

Updated: October 14, 2019, 10:55 AM IST
बेनाफ्शा बिग बॉस के अलावा रोडीज में भी नजर आ चुकी हैं.

वीजे और मॉडल बेनाफ्शा सोनावाला (Benafsha Soonawalla) बिग बॉस (Bigg Boss) के सीजन 11 में नजर आ चुकी हैं और इस शो में प्रियांक शर्मा के साथ उनकी दोस्‍ती काफी सुर्खियों में रही थी.

मुंबई. सलमान खान (Salman Khan) ने रविवार के बिग बॉस (Bigg Boss 13) के घर से कोएना मित्रा की भी एग्‍जिट करा दी. इस हफ्ते बिग बॉस के घर से डबल इविक्‍शन हुआ है और टीवी एक्‍ट्रेस दिलजीत कौर और कोएना मित्रा (Koena Mitra) इस घर से बाहर हो गई हैं. इस शो में तो इस समय काफी कुछ मजेदार हो रहा है, लेकिन बिग बॉस की एक एक्‍स कंटेस्‍टेंट भी इस समय अपने वेकेशन फोटोज से काफी सुर्खियों में हैं. हम बात कर रहे हैं बिग बॉस की एक्‍स कंटेस्‍टेंट बेनाफ्शा सोनावाला (Benafsha Soonawalla) की, जो इन दिनों मालदीप में छुट्टियां मना रही थीं.

बेनाफ्शा ने यहां से अपनी वेकेशन की तस्‍वीरें जैसे ही सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की, वो ट्रेंड होने लगी. वीजे और मॉडल बेनाफ्शा बिग बॉस के सीजन 11 में नजर आ चुकी हैं और इस शो में प्रियांक शर्मा के साथ उनकी दोस्‍ती काफी सुर्खियों में रही थी.

 




 

View this post on Instagram




 

Future is female.. DAMN STRAIGHT IT IS My go pro in my left hand, aspirations and fighting spirit inside of me Boss up, uplift, girls trip, stun and shine ladies, and do it together @kandima_maldives #kandima #kandimamaldives #mykindofplace #anythingbutordinary #travel #travelblogger #influencertravels #pinterest #rainbow #beautiful #maldives #maldivesinsider #male #nature #naturephotography #travelgram #ladies #feminist #feminism #womenhood #women


A post shared by Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla) on






बेनाफ्शा मालदीप में समुद्र किनारे काफी मस्‍ती करती नजर आ रही हैं.

 




हालांकि इन तस्‍वीरों में बेनाफ्शा अकेले ही दिख रही हैं, लेकिन अपनी तस्‍वीर के एक कैप्‍शन से उन्‍होंने अपने बॉयफ्रेंड के अपने साथ होने का भी हिंट दिया है.

 




आप भी देखें उनकी यह वायरल होती तस्‍वीरें.

 




फोटो में बेनाफ्शा काफी इंजॉय करती दिख रही हैं. उनकी इन तस्‍वीरों को देखकर ये तो साफ कहा जा सकता है कि वह अपनी फिटनेस पर काफी ज्‍यादा ध्‍यान देती हैं.

 




बेनाफ्शा बिग बॉस के अलावा रोडीज में भी नजर आ चुकी हैं.

 

News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए टीवी से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.

First published: October 14, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
