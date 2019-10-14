Bigg Boss की Ex-कंटेस्टेंट ने बिकिनी में ढाया कहर, Viral हो रही हैं Photos
बेनाफ्शा बिग बॉस के अलावा रोडीज में भी नजर आ चुकी हैं.
वीजे और मॉडल बेनाफ्शा सोनावाला (Benafsha Soonawalla) बिग बॉस (Bigg Boss) के सीजन 11 में नजर आ चुकी हैं और इस शो में प्रियांक शर्मा के साथ उनकी दोस्ती काफी सुर्खियों में रही थी.
- News18India
- Last Updated: October 14, 2019, 10:55 AM IST
बेनाफ्शा ने यहां से अपनी वेकेशन की तस्वीरें जैसे ही सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की, वो ट्रेंड होने लगी. वीजे और मॉडल बेनाफ्शा बिग बॉस के सीजन 11 में नजर आ चुकी हैं और इस शो में प्रियांक शर्मा के साथ उनकी दोस्ती काफी सुर्खियों में रही थी.
Loading...
View this post on Instagram
Future is female.. DAMN STRAIGHT IT IS My go pro in my left hand, aspirations and fighting spirit inside of me Boss up, uplift, girls trip, stun and shine ladies, and do it together @kandima_maldives #kandima #kandimamaldives #mykindofplace #anythingbutordinary #travel #travelblogger #influencertravels #pinterest #rainbow #beautiful #maldives #maldivesinsider #male #nature #naturephotography #travelgram #ladies #feminist #feminism #womenhood #women
बेनाफ्शा मालदीप में समुद्र किनारे काफी मस्ती करती नजर आ रही हैं.
View this post on Instagram
Alice in wonderland. Except this one’s with beach mess curls and a really pretty rainbow by her side @kandima_maldives #kandima #kandimamaldives #mykindofplace #anythingbutordinary #travel #travelblogger #influencertravels #pinterest #rainbow #beautiful #maldives #maldivesinsider #male #nature #naturephotography #travelgram
हालांकि इन तस्वीरों में बेनाफ्शा अकेले ही दिख रही हैं, लेकिन अपनी तस्वीर के एक कैप्शन से उन्होंने अपने बॉयफ्रेंड के अपने साथ होने का भी हिंट दिया है.
View this post on Instagram
Can I please tell you how liberating it is to cycle around the ocean in a bikini? @kandima_maldives God bless your pretty souulllll Do you feel me?? Do you? We know Greesh tried but sorry haw, only for my boy to touch @kandima_maldives #kandima #kandimamaldives #mykindofplace #anythingbutordinary #travel #travelblogger #influencertravels #pinterest #rainbow #beautiful #maldives #maldivesinsider #male #nature #naturephotography #travelgram #tan #sunbathing #beauty #lifeisbeautiful #besthotel #villa #touchmedonttouchmedonttouchmesoniya
आप भी देखें उनकी यह वायरल होती तस्वीरें.
View this post on Instagram
But can paradise look like this? @kandima_maldives #kandima #kandimamaldives #mykindofplace #anythingbutordinary #travel #travelblogger #influencertravels #pinterest #rainbow #beautiful #maldives #maldivesinsider #male #nature #naturephotography #travelgram #tan #sunbathing #beauty #lifeisbeautiful #besthotel #villa
फोटो में बेनाफ्शा काफी इंजॉय करती दिख रही हैं. उनकी इन तस्वीरों को देखकर ये तो साफ कहा जा सकता है कि वह अपनी फिटनेस पर काफी ज्यादा ध्यान देती हैं.
बेनाफ्शा बिग बॉस के अलावा रोडीज में भी नजर आ चुकी हैं.
यह भी पढ़े: Video: पति रणवीर सिंह की बातें कर रही थीं दीपिका पादुकोण, अचानक घबराकर बोलीं- 'आ तो नहीं गया'
News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए टीवी से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.