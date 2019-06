Loading...



View this post on Instagram



You brighten our lives with your smile, you strengthen our resolve with your support no matter what battles lie ahead, your belief that time will heal all wounds and do justice helped me sail through many turbulent phases, your conversations with God ... there are many ways for us in the Irani family to describe you but words won’t be enough 🙏Happy Birthday @ektaravikapoor rockstar Maasi , anchor , friend ❤️❤️❤️❤️