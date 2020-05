सीएम ठाकरे ने फिल्म शूटिंग शुरू करने पर की बैठक, इस गाने के साथ खत्म की मीटिंग

View this post on Instagram



We had a very positive meeting of broadcasters & television producers with the CM of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thakrey . The forum that Spoke to the Hon. CM Sir this evening are Puneet Goenka Sir , N P Singh Sir , Rahul Joshi , Madhavan , Puneet Mishra , Abhishek Rege , Deepak Dhar , Adesh Bandekar , Dr Sanjay Mukharji , Vikas Gharelu , Sudhir Naik and Myself. We shared concerns of our businesses and job losses with viewers fatigue of reruns and wishes to start shooting with utmost cares of safety and SOPs. He quickly addressed all issues , asked his team to initiate a committee and workout the possibilities to start work soon . He concluded with asking us all to be positive and hopeful with a line of a song from the film chhoti si baat “Aanewala pal jane wala hai”. Special thanks to J D Majethia & Nitin Vaidya. All in all we ended with hope humour empathy n positivity! JAI MAHARASHTRA