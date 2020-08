हिना खान के 'नागिन 5' में देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी की एंट्री! एक्ट्रेस ने बताई सच्चाई

View this post on Instagram

Hmmm 9 yearswhat to say..I am grateful and will always be to each and everyone for everything.Keep me in your prayers and keep loving me always. From Preeto to Sathiya to Biggboss the love i have recieved from you all is the strength that i keep fighting & moving on in life with pride & dignity. I LOVE YOU ALL.❤️ @dheeraj_kumarcel Sir @msrashmi2002_ mam @pawankumarmarut sir @endemolshineind Thank you sooo much for giving me the oppurtunities that i have been part of❤️. @anima_maa thank you Maa for your love and blessings❤️.Love to all my fans ,friends,well wishers❤️.And thank you @kunapareddyveera37 & Sagar for the cakes & flowers❤️ . . . #9yearsandcounting #blessings #gratitude