एक्टर गौरव चोपड़ा की मां का निधन, कैंसर से जंग के दौरान हुआ था कोरोना संक्रमण!

My mommy strongest !! The first picture is from a year ago. Three years of cancer fighting of the worst kind ,three years of non stop chemo: and she was bucking us up ! Always the brightest spot of energy in the room . Always. The beauty that did not need any kind of accentuation. It stood out .loved by all. To the point of seeming like her fans. . . Inspired so many..as a teacher, as a principal,as a colleague ,as a friend ,as a human being pursuing spiritual growth over everything else.. I can go on and on .about a million things..she introduced me to everything in life ..my strength..my source.. #MeriMaa was the strongest.. She left us yesterday... In the other world she would be making everyone her fan ,I'm sure ! Aapka #kaanha