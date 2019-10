Loading...



My body is my canvas , each mark tells a story and reminds me how I’m braver than what caused it, each dot which at some point I may have tried to hide as a silly conscious younger self and the ever changing pounds on me depending on my love for my baby and my love for food ! I m proud of and own my canvas and can’t wait to fill it with the brushes of my desires in the years to come...!!!