View this post on Instagram



Former Miss India Simran Kaur Mundi and Mr. Gurdas Maan's son Gurickk Maan, with designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula, at their AnandKaraj which took place today with close family and friends present, at the The Baradari Palace Patiala. The bride and groom looked like old world Punjabi royalty and I am guessing they are wearing the designer's creations! #rimpleandharpeet #rah #simrankaurmundi #gurickkmaan #punjabiwedding #bigfatindiannwedding #desibrides @rimpleandharpreet