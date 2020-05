View this post on Instagram



#throwback Here we're celebrating 100 episodes of #TKSS Bindaas. Hugging each other. Dancing. When we celebrate our next 100th episode we will probably be wearing Well. I'll settle for that. The world needs to celebrate soon. Even if with masks on. I'm enjoying my time at home. No complaints there. But people need to work to feel normal again. Many are depressed sitting at home for so long. Let's hope it's back to normalcy sooner than later... BUT OF COURSE KEEPING SAFETY OF ALL WORKERS AND CREW FOREMOST IN OUR PRIORITIES. @banijayasia @sonytvofficial @kapilsharma @chandanprabhakar @bharat_shutterlust @bharti.laughterqueen @kikusharda @rishinegi24 @deepakdhar @guunjanvm @chinki.minkii #lockdown2020 #letsshoot #letsgetbacktowork