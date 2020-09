प्रेग्नेंसी में दुबली होने के कारण ट्रोल हुईं एक्ट्रेस टीजे सिद्धू, खूबसूरत फोटो शेयर कर दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

View this post on Instagram

People say I'm too skinny, that I should be heavier, especially since I'm expecting. (This is my 5 months pregnancy pic.) But for me, putting on has never been easy. And in the first trimester, I had terrible nausea, couldn't eat anything! (There was no 'pregnancy glow!') 😂🙈 Now I eat properly, but the weight only shows on my tummy. And I'm ok with that. :) I'd advise any expecting Mom, whether you're the thin/heavy, embrace your maternity body. Don't overthink what you 'should' look like. As long as you are healthy, there is no 'ideal' weight. Every pregnancy body is different - love yours, just as it is. 🙏❤️ . Thank you @ammarzoofficial for the outfit - hardly anything fits properly anymore! 😄 Photo @anish_sonakshi.photography