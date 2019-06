View this post on Instagram



I'm extremely pleased to announce that I'll be taking on a new role for the Thriller Drama Tv Show, Vish only on Colors TV. It's been a rollercoaster ride with new learnings and I'm really excited to share this moment with you guys. Each experience teaches me new things and I'm sure you will love this new role! Looking forward to all your support on the same ✌️ . The show premiers from 10th June, Monday to Friday, 10.30 pm on Colors TV . @alind77 @peninsulapictures @vishalvashishtha @debinabon @divasana @smritikukreja @colorstv @nissarparvez @vish_colors @vish.fp . Casting: @taran0005 @asad.sheikhofficial @yogesh_kumar_modi @karansingh.officia . #colorstv #vish #peninsulapictures #debinabonnerjee #nissarparvej #newshow #commingsoon