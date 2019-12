कुशल पंजाबी के अंतिम दर्शन के लिए पहुंचे करीबी दोस्त और कई सेलेब्रिटी, देखें Photos

View this post on Instagram



🎼 I was bruised and battered, I couldn't tell what I felt. I was unrecognizable to myself. Saw my reflection in a window and didn't know my own face. Oh brother are you gonna leave me wastin' away I walked the avenue, 'til my legs felt like stone, I heard the voices of friends, vanished and gone, At night I could hear the blood in my veins, It was just as black and whispering as the rain,🎼 @springsteen #rip #kushalpunjabi. Friends today at his funeral. (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)