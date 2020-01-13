हिन्दी

Bigg Boss में आसिम रियाज के हाथ से केक खाकर ट्रोल हुए शेफ विकास खन्‍ना

News18Hindi
Updated: January 13, 2020, 7:11 PM IST
सोशल मीडिया पर विकास खन्‍ना को ट्रोलिंग का सामना करना पड़ा.

पिछले दिनों बिग बॉस 13 (Bigg Boss 13) के घर में पहुंचे थे मास्‍टर शेफ विकास खन्‍ना (Vikas Khanna). कुकिंग वर्कशॉप के बाद उन्‍हें कंटेस्‍टेंट आसिम रियाज (Asim Riaz) ने अपने हाथ से केक खिलाया था.

नई दिल्‍ली. टीवी के सबसे चर्चित शो बिग बॉस 13 (Bigg Boss 13) में आएदिन कुछ ना कुछ ड्रामा देखने को मिलता है. इसे लोग पसंद भी करते हैं. लेकिन इस शो में कई ऐसी घटनाएं भी होती हैं, जो विवादों में घिर जाती हैं. ऐसा ही कुछ हुआ लो‍कप्रिय शेफ विकास खन्‍ना (Vikas Khanna) के साथ. वह पिछले दिनों बिग बॉस 13 के घर पर गए थे. वहां उन्‍होंने एक कुकिंग वर्कशॉप आयोजित की थी. इसमें सभी कंटेस्‍टेंट्स ने हिस्‍सा लिया था. लेकिन यहां आसिम रियाज के हाथ से केक खाने के बाद उन्‍हें  ट्रोलर्स ने ट्रोल किया.

इस वर्कशॉप में शेफ विकास खन्‍ना ने कंटेस्‍टेंट्स को व्‍यंजन से तैयार खास तरह की प्‍लेट (मिशलिन स्‍टाइल) भी परोसी थी. इसके बाद सभी कंटेस्‍टेंट्स को यह परोसा गया और सब खाना खाने जा रहे थे. इससे पहले शो के कंटेस्‍टेंट आसिम रियाज ने खुद का खाकर सबसे पहले अपने हाथ से विकास को केक खिलाया. इस फोटो को विकास खन्‍ना ने अपने इंस्‍टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर भी किया. फोटो शेयर करने के बाद आसिम रियाज के हाथ से केक खाने को लेकर ट्रोलर्स ने उन्‍हें ट्रोल किया.

 


शेफ विकास खन्‍ना के मुताबिक उन्‍हें खराब कमेंट्स भेजे गए. दरअसल आसिम रियाज जम्‍मू-कश्‍मीर के हैं और इंडस्‍ट्री में मॉडल हैं. इस पर विकास खन्‍ना ने कहा, 'मैं कुछ दिन पहले बिग बॉस के घर पर था. हमने वहां घंटों बिताए और घंटों विजयी टीम के लिए मिशलिन स्‍टाइल प्‍लेट तैयार कीं. जब सबने खाना खाना शुरू किया तो मुझे यह देखकर काफी खुशी हुई. वे लोग दुनिया से दूर महीनों से अलग रह रहे हैं. उन्‍हें खाते देखना मेरे लिए खुशी की बात थी. आसिम का मुझे अपने हाथ ये खिलाना मुझे थैंक्‍यू कहने जैसा था.

 



 




Dear All. I was in BiggBoss house a few days back. We had spent hours and hours to create Michelin Style plates for the Winning team.......when everyone started eating, I was so happy to see them eat. They are living in isolation without any luxury for months, it was a satisfying moment for me to see them savour my food. Except for Asim, who served me a bite with his hands first. It was a genuine moment to thank me. When I posted this humble gesture on Insta Story, I got a lot of hate filled rude messages and questions. Even questioning my faith. I’m an Indian and that’s my faith. I have slept many days without food during my journey in America, I admire people with courage and big hearts even when they are at the receiving end. Humanity and Humility Shine even when they are silent and small. ❤️


हालांकि ट्रोलर्स के अलावा कई लोगों ने इस मामले में विकास खन्‍ना का साथ भी दिया. विकास खन्‍ना के ट्वीट पर बड़ी संख्‍या में लोगों ने आसिम और विकास की प्रशंसा की.

First published: January 13, 2020, 7:11 PM IST
