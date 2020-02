View this post on Instagram



3 Days left for #GoaBeach with @adityanarayanofficial . Song created by One Man Army @tonykakkar ❤️ featuring Cutie @kat.kristian in the video. Video Directed & Choreographed by Very Talented @piyush_bhagat @shaziasamji . Song on @desimusicfactory Label by Genius @anshul300 . Song out on 10th feb on the occasion of #ValentinesDay . Production Very well handled by @mirrorimagefilms @oneandonlysaad @rainbow_pegasus9