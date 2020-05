एक लापरवाह आदमी.. दो एक्स वाइफ और गर्लफ्रेंड, आ गया Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain का धमाकेदार ट्रेलर

View this post on Instagram



Third season ..best season! Dark dogma delicious n v v well written by @jaya_misra . N creatively headed by @muktadhond @tanusridgupta @chloejferns @bhavnarawail Rohit, Ananya and Poonam’s tangled relationships will raise these questions - what happens when a treasured relationship becomes just a bitter memory? Is only love enough for two people to be together? Do people just move on and find new humsafars? Watch how life comes back a full circle for them, in the final leg of #KehneKoHumsafarHain season 3. Streaming 6th June on @altbalaji & @zee5premium