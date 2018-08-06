होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

'साराभाई वर्सेज साराभाई' की एक्ट्रेस पर हमला, बाइक सवार लड़कों ने तोड़ा गाड़ी का शीशा

रुपाली के मुताबिक इस घटना के बाद केवल सड़क पर मौजूद दो महिलाओं ने उन्हें मदद ऑफर की. इसके अलावा हर कोई केवल तमाशा देखता रहा.

टीवी एक्ट्रेस रुपाली गांगुली (फाइल फोटो)
पॉपुलर टीवी शो 'साराभाई वर्सेज साराभाई' एक्ट्रेस रुपाली गांगुली शनिवार को रोड रेज का शिकार हो गईं. रुपाली अपने पांच साल के बेटे को स्कूल छोड़ने जा रही थीं. गलती से रुपाली की गाड़ी साथ में चल रही बाइक से टच हो गई. इतनी सी बात पर बाइक सवार लड़कों ने रुपाली की गाड़ी रुकवा ली और बहस करने लगे. रुपाली माफी मांग रही थीं. लेकिन लड़के कुछ सुनने के मूड में नहीं थे. इनमें से एक ने रुपाली की गाड़ी का शीशा तोड़ दिया. इससे एक्ट्रेस के हाथ जख्मी हो गए और खून बहने लगा. वह रुपाली की गाड़ी पर दोबारा हमला करते हुए दूसरा शीशा भी तोड़ने वाले थे कि इतने में एक्ट्रेस ने गाड़ी चला दी और सीधे वर्सोवा पुलिस स्टेशन पहुंचीं.

इस पूरी घटना से वह काफी हैरान थीं क्योंकि इतना कुछ होने पर भी सड़क पर किसी ने उनकी मदद नहीं की. रुपाली ने ये पूरी घटना ट्विटर के जरिए शेयर की. उन्होंने लिखा, 'वो लड़के मेरे पांच साल के बेटे के सामने गंदी भाषा का इस्तेमाल कर रहे थे. मैं उनकी तस्वीर और गाड़ी का नंबर नहीं ले सकती क्योंकि उस वक्त मेरा मकसद केवल अपने बेटे और उसकी केयरटेकर को उस माहौल से दूर ले जाना था.'



रुपाली ने लिखा, 'रोते हुए बच्चे को लेकर मैं पुलिस स्टेशन पहुंची. एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई. पुलिस ने मेरी हालत देख तुरंत अस्पताल पहुंचाया. पुलिस के इस बर्ताव ने मेरे बेटे के अंदर इस भरोसे को दोबारा जन्म दिया कि पुलिस हमेशा बुरे लोगों को सजा देती है.'



रुपाली के मुताबिक, इस घटना के बाद केवल सड़क पर मौजूद दो महिलाओं ने उन्हें मदद ऑफर की. इसके अलावा हर कोई केवल तमाशा देखता रहा. लेकिन पुलिस का रवैया तारीफ के काबिल रहा. रुपाली ने मुंबई पुलिस का धन्यवाद करते हुए ट्वीट किया और सभी पुलिस कर्मियों की तारीफ की.





