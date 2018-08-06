'साराभाई वर्सेज साराभाई' की एक्ट्रेस पर हमला, बाइक सवार लड़कों ने तोड़ा गाड़ी का शीशा
रुपाली के मुताबिक इस घटना के बाद केवल सड़क पर मौजूद दो महिलाओं ने उन्हें मदद ऑफर की. इसके अलावा हर कोई केवल तमाशा देखता रहा.
इस पूरी घटना से वह काफी हैरान थीं क्योंकि इतना कुछ होने पर भी सड़क पर किसी ने उनकी मदद नहीं की. रुपाली ने ये पूरी घटना ट्विटर के जरिए शेयर की. उन्होंने लिखा, 'वो लड़के मेरे पांच साल के बेटे के सामने गंदी भाषा का इस्तेमाल कर रहे थे. मैं उनकी तस्वीर और गाड़ी का नंबर नहीं ले सकती क्योंकि उस वक्त मेरा मकसद केवल अपने बेटे और उसकी केयरटेकर को उस माहौल से दूर ले जाना था.'
For the first time in my life I experienced #RoadRage!2 #Hooligans on a bike smashed my car window and kept hurling abuses at me in front of my 5yr old son!I dint note down the number or even take their pics-my only agenda was to get my petrified child n his caretaker to safety! pic.twitter.com/YJVZYhIDzy— Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018
रुपाली ने लिखा, 'रोते हुए बच्चे को लेकर मैं पुलिस स्टेशन पहुंची. एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई. पुलिस ने मेरी हालत देख तुरंत अस्पताल पहुंचाया. पुलिस के इस बर्ताव ने मेरे बेटे के अंदर इस भरोसे को दोबारा जन्म दिया कि पुलिस हमेशा बुरे लोगों को सजा देती है.'
Went with my crying child straight to #versovapolice and filed and FIR.. seeing the state of my car and me bleeding they all rushed to help...but all they had was this screenshot from #goodshepardchurch.. we went back to the spot and looked for the #spiritofmumbai @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/G3A94OaDLM
— Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018
#spiritofmumbai does not exist!!!! The people just stood there watching a two women and child being attacked in a car being by two #scums!I was on my way to drop my son to school at 8.20am! They all just stood and saw the #tamasha! Not one person came to help or intervene!! pic.twitter.com/HumDVdFUWt
— Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018
true #spiritofmumbai I found in @mumbaipolice !Thank you so much was restoring my child’s faith that police will punish the bad guys🙏🏻 #Versovapolice #Badguzar sir,#Om sir detection head,#mohite sir detection, #rakshe sir duty officer and #Jhende sir for always being there🙏🏻
— Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018
