

For the first time in my life I experienced #RoadRage!2 #Hooligans on a bike smashed my car window and kept hurling abuses at me in front of my 5yr old son!I dint note down the number or even take their pics-my only agenda was to get my petrified child n his caretaker to safety! pic.twitter.com/YJVZYhIDzy — Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018



Went with my crying child straight to #versovapolice and filed and FIR.. seeing the state of my car and me bleeding they all rushed to help...but all they had was this screenshot from #goodshepardchurch.. we went back to the spot and looked for the #spiritofmumbai @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/G3A94OaDLM

— Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018



#spiritofmumbai does not exist!!!! The people just stood there watching a two women and child being attacked in a car being by two #scums!I was on my way to drop my son to school at 8.20am! They all just stood and saw the #tamasha! Not one person came to help or intervene!! pic.twitter.com/HumDVdFUWt

— Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018



true #spiritofmumbai I found in @mumbaipolice !Thank you so much was restoring my child’s faith that police will punish the bad guys🙏🏻 #Versovapolice #Badguzar sir,#Om sir detection head,#mohite sir detection, #rakshe sir duty officer and #Jhende sir for always being there🙏🏻

— Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018

