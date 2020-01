Bigg Boss: घर से बाहर आते ही शेफाली जरीवाला ने आसिम की खोली 'पोल', कही ये बात

View this post on Instagram



Watch: Shefali Jariwala: ‘Asim has become very arrogant and he said bad things about Parag who gave him the best news of his life that #himanshikhurana is waiting for him outside the house’ _________________________________________________________ #shefalijariwala #biggboss13 #evicted #weekendkavaar #salmankhan #asimriaz #sidharthshukla