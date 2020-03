स्विमसूट पहनकर पूल में उतरीं सुमोना चक्रवर्ती, लोगों के जजमेंट्स पर कही ये बात

View this post on Instagram



Now u will say why am i wearing a swimsuit? Why am i not covered? Listen up - What we wear or don’t wear, What we do or don’t, Whether we drink or smoke, Wear pants, bikini or a saree, Whether we’re working women or not, Whether we choose to have children or not, Whether we choose to marry or not, IS NONE OF YOUR GODDAMN BUSINESS. Go enrich your life n the ones around you. Stop with those judgemental, stereotypical, chauvinistic behaviour ✋ That’l be enough for us. #happywomensday