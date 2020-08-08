मेंटल हेल्थ पर आशा नेगी ने लिखा लंबा-चौड़ा पोस्ट, कहा- 'जब कुछ सही ना लगे तो...'

View this post on Instagram

That’s me today.. You know there are days when you wake up in the morning and all you feel like doing is not wake up, the mental health takes a toll on you and you feel so unenergetic and unmotivated to do anything.. sometimes there are solid reasons for you feeling like that, sometimes you are just extra vulnerable and feel evrything too much.. whatever it is, you have to get up and that’s where life happens.. that choice you make of getting up even if it’s after you taking your own sweet time to feel whatever you are feeling is when life happens, because in the end when you sit back and reflect on your day cherishing your decision and your experiences of that day is when you understand the meaning of life a little more.. that’s how I woke up today and right now when I sit by my window enjoying the rain, eating bhajiya pav and loving life is when I feel I understood life a little more.. When nothing feels right, take it one day at a time