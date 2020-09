टीवी एक्टर नमिश तनेजा का परिवार करोना पॉज़िटिव, एक्टर की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव

View this post on Instagram

Hi All, I trust that you all are in the pink of health. Wanted to inform you all that my parents, sister and cousin brother (who is staying with us) has been tested positive for Corona Virus. My COVID-19 report is negative and I am following strict home isolation. I thank you all in advance for your love and support, please stay safe and take care of yourself and your loved ones🙏 Love and light, -Namish Taneja . . . #NamishTaneja #CoronaVirus #Covid #Covid19