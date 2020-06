टीवी एक्ट्रेस गौरी टोंक ने 'शक्ति अस्तित्व के एहसास की' शो को कहा अलविदा, जानिए वजह

View this post on Instagram



Really really wid a heavy heart.. I loved palying Parmeet nd loved my show Shakti astitva ke ahsas ki.. I m gonna miss my team 😭😭 But d situations is suchdat i hv to choose.. It took me many sleepless nights nd disturb mornings to tk this desicion.. Thanks @msrashmi2002_ @rstfofficial @colorstv for ur co-operation nd understanding.. #shaktiastitvakeehsaaskii #parmeet #parmeertsingh #heavyheart #noteasy #myshow #alwyswillbemissed #lovemywork Thanks @tanvi2398 for putting my feelings so nicely..