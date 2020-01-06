अपनी शादी में कुछ यूं नाचते हुए नजर आईं नेहा पेंडसे, सामने आईं Photos और Videos
नेहा के पति शर्दुल एक बिजनेसमैन हैं.
नेहा पेंडसे (Nehha Pendse) ने अपने बॉयफ्रेंड शार्दुल सिंह ब्यास (Shardul Singh Bayas) से रविवार को पुणे में शादी कर ली है.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: January 6, 2020, 12:47 PM IST
नेहा और शार्दुल काफी समय से एक दूसरे को डेट कर रहे हैं. दोनों अपने रिश्तो को लेकर काफी बचते रहे हैं. नेहा पेंडसे ने हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर शार्दुल के साथ रिलेशन को पब्लिकली बताया था. आप भी देखें नेहा और शार्दुल की शादी की वायरल होती ये तस्वीरें.
View this post on Instagram
No Captions Needed... Just love..pure love.. Love you @nehhapendse ❤️ Vc:- @sanskruti_balgude_official Thank you... .. ... . .. .... .. .... .. #nehhapendse #nehapendse #gorgeous #beautiful #lovely #bb13 # #gorgeous #sweetheart #nehha #❤ #mayicomeinmadam #television #fashion #fashionable #biggboss #bollywood #actress #ig #mumbai #pune #instagram #wedding #mehandi #sangeet #reception #marriage #sanskrutibalgude #shrutimarathe
View this post on Instagram
our gorgeous Dulhan... #bunnies ❤️ (swipe for another beautiful click) ♥️ @nehhapendse @sanskruti_balgude_official @shrumarathe @danadedisha @abhijeetkhandkekar @shardulbayas ❤️♥️ ... . .. .... .. .... .. #nehhapendse #nehapendse #gorgeous #beautiful #lovely #bb13 # #gorgeous #sweetheart #nehha #❤ #mayicomeinmadam #television #fashion #fashionable #biggboss #bollywood #actress #ig #mumbai #pune #instagram #wedding #mehandi #sangeet #reception #marriage #sanskrutibalgude #shrutimarathe
View this post on Instagram
नेहा पेंडसेचा भन्नाट #उखाणा @nehhapendse @shardulbayas #NehaPendse #ShardulBayas #NehaShardul #WeddingDiaries #NehhaPendse #Ukhana #WeddingSpecial #WeddingBells #WeddingCeremony #MarathiActress #MarathiCelebs . . -------------- . For interesting entertainment updates, follow the page right now - @marathicelebs_com . *Please turn on the Post Notifications so that u won't miss any update*.
View this post on Instagram
अभिनेत्री 'नेहा पेंडसे', शार्दूल सिंह व्यास सोबत अडकली विवाह बंधनात... @nehhapendse . अशाच भन्नाट पोस्टसाठी follow करा , टॅग करा आणि share करा. . @jagbharviral . @jagbharviral . @jagbharviral . #couplegoals #nehhapendse #nehapendse #shardulbayas #shardulsinghbayas #justmarried #marathiwedding #marathilagna #marathiactress #marathimulgi #indianwedding #indianbride #marathinavari #marathibride #mayicomeinmadam #thekapilsharmashow #tkss #comedyknight #celebritywedding #jagbharviral #marathi #pune
रविवार को शादी से पहले नेहा-शार्दुल की संगीत का आयोजन हुआ, जिसको परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ दोनों ने काफी इन्जाय किया.
View this post on Instagram
Nehha Pendse is looking Killer In her Bridal Look.. #NehhaPendse #NehhaKiShadi #BridalLook #TVCelebs
View this post on Instagram
Former #BiggBoss12 contestant #NehhaPendse ties the knot with businessman #ShardulSinghBayas. #biggboss13 #bb13 #rashmidesai #mahirasharma #deepikakakkar #shehnazgill #shefalibagga #siddharthshukla #paraschhabra #biggboss #devoleena #biggboss13 #salmankhan #instadaily #anveshijain #abumalik #daljietkaur #colorstv #realityshow #asimriaz #ciddaya #koenamitra #artisingh #karanvohra #siddharthade #arhaankhan #KhesariLalYadav #ShefaliJariwala
नेहा रिएलिटी शो 'बिग बॉस' (Bigg Boss 12) के पिछले सीजन में भी नजर आ चुकी हैं. हाल में नेहा ने एक इंटरव्यू में अपनी शादी के बारे में बात की थी. नेहा ने बताया था कि वह अपने सपनों के राजकुमार के साथ शादी करने का फैसला कर काफी खुश हैं. नेहा ने कहा, 'मैं इस शानदार परिवार का हिस्सा बनकर बहुत खुश हूं. ये मेरे जीवन की सबसे अच्छी फीलिंग है.
कपिल शर्मा (kapil Sharma) के कॉमेडी शो 'द कपिल शर्मा शो' का भी हिस्सा रह चुकी हैं. नेहा की शादी जनवरी में होने वाली है, जिसकी रस्में शुरू हो चुकी है. नेहा ने हाल में बताया था कि उनकी शादी महाराष्ट्रीयन अंदाज में होगी. साथ ही बताया था कि वह अपनी शादी में साड़ी पहनने वाली हैं.
यह भी पढ़ें: प्रेग्नेंसी की खबर पर दीपिका पादुकोण ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, रिपोर्टर ने पूछा सवाल तो मिला ये जवाब
News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए टीवी से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.