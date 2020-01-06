हिन्दी

News18Hindi
Updated: January 6, 2020, 12:47 PM IST
अपनी शादी में कुछ यूं नाचते हुए नजर आईं नेहा पेंडसे, सामने आईं Photos और Videos
नेहा के पति शर्दुल एक ब‍िजनेसमैन हैं.

नेहा पेंडसे (Nehha Pendse) ने अपने बॉयफ्रेंड शार्दुल सिंह ब्यास (Shardul Singh Bayas) से रविवार को पुणे में शादी कर ली है.

मुंबई: बिग बॉस की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट नेहा पेंडसे (Nehha Pendse) ने अपने बॉयफ्रेंड शार्दुल सिंह ब्यास (Shardul Singh Bayas) से शादी कर ली है. रविवार (05 जनवरी) को नेहा ने पुणे (Pune) में अपने बॉयफ्रेंड शार्दुल सिंह से शादी की और ये शादी पूरे मराठी रीति-रिवाज से हुई. इस शादी की कुछ तस्‍वीरें और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहे हैं. अपनी शादी में नेहा खूबसूरत बेबी पिंक कलर की साड़ी में नजर आईं और उनके चेहरे की खुशी देखने वाली है.

नेहा और शार्दुल काफी समय से एक दूसरे को डेट कर रहे हैं. दोनों अपने रिश्तो को लेकर काफी बचते रहे हैं. नेहा पेंडसे ने हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर शार्दुल के साथ रिलेशन को पब्लिकली बताया था. आप भी देखें नेहा और शार्दुल की शादी की वायरल होती ये तस्‍वीरें.



 



View this post on Instagram




 

No Captions Needed... Just love..pure love.. Love you @nehhapendse ❤️ Vc:- @sanskruti_balgude_official Thank you... .. ... . .. .... .. .... .. #nehhapendse #nehapendse #gorgeous #beautiful #lovely #bb13 # #gorgeous #sweetheart #nehha #❤ #mayicomeinmadam #television #fashion #fashionable #biggboss #bollywood #actress #ig #mumbai #pune #instagram #wedding #mehandi #sangeet #reception #marriage #sanskrutibalgude #shrutimarathe


A post shared by Aɳɠҽʅ Nҽԋԋα Pҽɳԃʂҽ (@angel_nehhapendse_fan) on






 




 




 




 



 




View this post on Instagram




 

अभिनेत्री 'नेहा पेंडसे', शार्दूल सिंह व्यास सोबत अडकली विवाह बंधनात... @nehhapendse . अशाच भन्नाट पोस्टसाठी follow करा , टॅग करा आणि share करा. . @jagbharviral . @jagbharviral . @jagbharviral . #couplegoals #nehhapendse #nehapendse #shardulbayas #shardulsinghbayas #justmarried #marathiwedding #marathilagna #marathiactress #marathimulgi #indianwedding #indianbride #marathinavari #marathibride #mayicomeinmadam #thekapilsharmashow #tkss #comedyknight #celebritywedding #jagbharviral #marathi #pune


A post shared by जगभर व्हायरल (@jagbharviral) on






रविवार को शादी से पहले नेहा-शार्दुल की संगीत का आयोजन हुआ, जिसको परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ दोनों ने काफी इन्जाय किया.

 



 




View this post on Instagram




 

Nehha Pendse is looking Killer In her Bridal Look.. #NehhaPendse #NehhaKiShadi #BridalLook #TVCelebs


A post shared by Nari (@nari.kesari1) on






 




नेहा रिएलिटी शो 'बिग बॉस' (Bigg Boss 12) के पिछले सीजन में भी नजर आ चुकी हैं. हाल में नेहा ने एक इंटरव्‍यू में अपनी शादी के बारे में बात की थी. नेहा ने बताया था कि वह अपने सपनों के राजकुमार के साथ शादी करने का फैसला कर काफी खुश हैं. नेहा ने कहा, 'मैं इस शानदार परिवार का हिस्‍सा बनकर बहुत खुश हूं. ये मेरे जीवन की सबसे अच्‍छी फीलिंग है.

कपिल शर्मा (kapil Sharma) के कॉमेडी शो 'द कपिल शर्मा शो' का भी हिस्‍सा रह चुकी हैं. नेहा की शादी जनवरी में होने वाली है, जिसकी रस्‍में शुरू हो चुकी है. नेहा ने हाल में बताया था कि उनकी शादी महाराष्‍ट्रीयन अंदाज में होगी. साथ ही बताया था कि वह अपनी शादी में साड़ी पहनने वाली हैं.

