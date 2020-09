Vighnaharta Ganesha: सालों बाद 'देवी पार्वती' ने छोड़ा शो, इमोशनल होकर फैंस के लिए जारी किया आखिरी मैसेज

View this post on Instagram

Hello everyone it is such an emotional moment for me saying goodbye to my cast and crew and above all my fans who have been my strength throughout. I will be coming back super soon to entertain you all. Thank you so much for showering me with the love and blessings. I love you all.. big hug ❤ #vighnahartaganesh #goodbye #lastday #maaparvati #emotions #love #gratitude #blessings #godbless #akankshapuri #beingme