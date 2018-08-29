होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

पाकिस्तानी कलाकार फवाद खान की आवाज में शिल्पा शिंदे को मिला बर्थडे मैसेज

28 अगस्त को था शिल्पा शिंदे का बर्थडे. बिग बॉस के दौरान काफी चर्चा में रहा था शिल्पा-विकास का प्यार और तकरार

Updated: August 29, 2018, 3:28 PM IST
पाकिस्तानी कलाकार फवाद खान की आवाज में शिल्पा शिंदे को मिला बर्थडे मैसेज
शिल्पा शिंदे
बिग बॉस के बीते सीजन में जिन दो लोगों की नोंक-झोंक पूरे सीजन चर्चा का विषय रही- वो थे विकास गुप्ता और शिल्पा शिंदे. शो में आने से भी पहले से दोनों के नाम की चर्चा को लेकर बेहद दिलचस्प माहौल बन गया था. फिर जब शो में दोनों का आमना-सामना हुआ, तो कई और सीन सामने आए. अब जिस अंदाज में विकास गुप्ता ने शिल्पा शिंदे को जन्मदिन की मुबारक दी है, वो बेहद खास है.

दरअसल टीवी शो भाभी जी घर पर हैं के दौरान शिल्पा से विकास का विवाद हुआ. इसके बाद शिल्पा ने शो छोड़ दिया. विकास और शिल्पा के रिश्ते तभी से खराब हो गए थे. फिर दोनों का बिग बॉस में सामना आया. काफी लड़ाई-झगड़े के बाद दोनों दोस्त भी बन गए. आखिर में शिल्पा शो की विनर बनीं और ऐसा लगा कि दोनों का झगड़ा अब खत्म हो चुका है.




इसके बाद से शिल्पा और विकास अपने-अपने करियर में व्यस्त थे. लेकिन अब शिल्पा शिंदे यानी प्यारी भाभी जी के जन्मदिन पर विकास गुप्ता ने इंस्टाग्राम पर बेहद भावुक करने वाला वीडियो शेयर किया है.

