पाकिस्तानी कलाकार फवाद खान की आवाज में शिल्पा शिंदे को मिला बर्थडे मैसेज
28 अगस्त को था शिल्पा शिंदे का बर्थडे. बिग बॉस के दौरान काफी चर्चा में रहा था शिल्पा-विकास का प्यार और तकरार
दरअसल टीवी शो भाभी जी घर पर हैं के दौरान शिल्पा से विकास का विवाद हुआ. इसके बाद शिल्पा ने शो छोड़ दिया. विकास और शिल्पा के रिश्ते तभी से खराब हो गए थे. फिर दोनों का बिग बॉस में सामना आया. काफी लड़ाई-झगड़े के बाद दोनों दोस्त भी बन गए. आखिर में शिल्पा शो की विनर बनीं और ऐसा लगा कि दोनों का झगड़ा अब खत्म हो चुका है.
I was thinking how would be the best way to wish you today .. after big boss when we met , the one thing we spoke were about these VMs and Shikas .. we never realised our journey as colleagues could have resulted into something like this also . So this one was the closest that came .. In your imperfection lies your strengths , a very Happy Birthday Shilpaji aka @shilpa_shinde_official .. you are an amazing women may you get love luck success and all that you and aayi desire for you . #happybirthdayshilpashinde #journey #Evolution #vikasgupta #shilpashinde #mutualrespect #zindagigulzarhai P.S. the last line is from the show . So kindly shut . Colleagues and a lot of mutual respect . Hope you liked the charms .
इसके बाद से शिल्पा और विकास अपने-अपने करियर में व्यस्त थे. लेकिन अब शिल्पा शिंदे यानी प्यारी भाभी जी के जन्मदिन पर विकास गुप्ता ने इंस्टाग्राम पर बेहद भावुक करने वाला वीडियो शेयर किया है.
