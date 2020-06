2 शादी टूटने के बाद जब श्वेता तिवारी को हुआ था तीसरी बार इश्क, इनके प्यार मेंं हुईं पागल

View this post on Instagram



My #nanhayatri Loveees playing with Dough! Last week, i came across a video on @johnsonsbabyindia , on 'How to make colorful play dough for babies'. Reyansh and i drew inspiration from this interactive indoor activity and tried our hand at it too! Taking into consideration how babies tend to chew on toys, colorful edible play dough is a safe alternative. It is not only fun to play with but also helps in developing their sensory skills. We had an absolute blast doing this together! As a family, in this time of uncertainty, we decided to come together to create memorable moments and a positive atmosphere for each other, with each other. Try this engaging activity with your little one, capture and share your moments, tagging @johnsonsbabyindia and the best will stand a chance to feature on their brand page! Dough it! #CHOOSEgentle #GentleTogether