16 साल की TIKTOK स्टार सिया कक्कड़ ने किया सुसाइड, लास्ट पोस्ट में शेयर किया था डांस वीडियो
सिया कक्कड़ ने सुसाइड कर लिया.
मशहूर पैपराजी विरल भयानी (Viral Bhayani) ने अपने सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट शेयर कर ये जानकारी दी है.
News18Hindi
- Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 3:16 PM IST
टिक टॉक स्टार सिया कक्कड़ (Siya Kakkar Suicide) ने निधन की खबर के बाद से सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स इस बात पर यकीन नहीं कर पा रहे हैं. विरल भयानी (Viral Bhayani ने पोस्ट शेयर करने से पहले सिया कक्कड़ के मैनेजर अर्जुन सरीन से बात की.
Sad news 16 year old sweet tik-toker @siya_kakkar committed suicide . Before publishing this I spoke to her manager Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright. Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it's really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please dont do this 🙏
उन्होंने बताया कि सिया ने कल (बुधवार) रात अपने मैनेजर से बात की थी. अर्जुन ने बताया कि सिया ठीक थीं और परेशान भी नहीं लग रही थीं और उन्हें भी समझ नहीं आ रहा है कि सिया ने ये कदम क्यों उठाया.
And Its TIME to get knocked out by this lethal combination of an Epic Punjabi Song and an enchanting beauty. Watch the King of Desi Hip-Hop Bohemia, soulful singer JS Atwal along with Lola Gomez in the official video of Our Latest Single, "Sharaabi Teri Tor". The Most Awaited Song of 2020 is OUT !! Watch the Video Now. . . . @iambohemia @atwalinsta @lolitaxo__ @mbmusicco @meetbrosofficial @meet_bros_manmeet @harmeet_meetbros @shaxeoriah @urshappyraikoti @jaggisim @desihiphopking @touchblevins @raajeev.r.sharma @itsumitsharma @psycho_marketer @fameexpertz #SharaabiWalk #SharaabiWalkChallenge #SharaabiTeriTor #Bohemia #HipHop #Rap #Punjabi #JsAtwal #HappyRaikoti #intoxicating #MBMusic #sharaab #musicvideo #fameexpertz
सिया ने इंस्टाग्राम पर आखिरी पोस्ट अपने डांस का शेयर किया है. उन्होंंने इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी में अपनी डांस वीडियो पोस्ट की थी जिसमें वो पंजाबी गाने पर डांस करती दिख रही हैं. इंस्टाग्राम पर सिया के 91 हजार से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स हैं.
@siya_kakkarNa chahat ki kami thi, na chahne valo ki♥️ ##foryou ##tiktokindia ##trending ##viral ##siyakakkar ##fyp @tiktok_india♬ original sound - diimpledanypaul786 @siya_kakkarElefante🔥 ##elefante ##foryou ##tiktokindia ##viral ##trending ##siyakakkar ##fyp ##transition @tiktok_india♬ Elefante - NK
वहीं टिकटॉक पर उन्हें करीब 11 लाख लोग फॉलो करते हैं. टिकटॉक पर उन्होंने करीब 20 घंटे (खबर लिखे जाने तक) एक वीडियो पोस्ट की है. अप्रैल के महीने से एंटरटेनमेंट इंडस्ट्री से लगातार बुरी खबरें सुनाई दे रही हैं. ऐसे में उभरती कलाकार की मौत के बाद लोग एक बार फिर गमगीन हैं.