22 साल की उम्र में इस एक्ट्रेस की मौत, घर से मिला शव, दो दिन पहले दिया था हिंट!

I'm so sorry to have to tell you all that Hana passed away last night at the age of 22. I started this page about a year and a half ago because, simply, I was a fan of Hana. I never expected it to grow to almost 20,000 followers. People often talk about Hana's looks but anyone who followed her career knew there was far more to her. She had a unique warmth, energy and overflowing charisma. I never had the opportunity to meet her but every story I've ever heard has been that she left any fan she met with a positive, memorable experience. Hana had so much potential to be a superstar in wrestling. I don't know how many comments I've seen of people asking when she would go to WWE or AEW. I'm confident she would have been a success wherever she went but now we can only imagine the path her career might have taken. All I can say is that, to the fans, Hana was a special talent and, to her friends, she was a special person. Wrestling and the world as a whole are both poorer for losing her. Rest in peace, Hana.