22 साल की उम्र में इस एक्ट्रेस की मौत, घर से मिला शव, दो दिन पहले दिया था हिंट!
एक्ट्रेस हाना किमूरा की मौत (फोटो साभार: hanakimurafan इंस्टाग्राम)
एक्ट्रेस हाना किमूरा (Hana Kimura) का शव उनके घर से मिला है.
- Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 3:51 PM IST
हाना किमूरा की मौत इसलिए भी चौंकाने वाली है क्योंकि उनकी उम्र बेहद कम थी और बेहद कम वक्त में ही वो सफलता की सीढ़ियां चढ़ती जा रही थीं. इसके अलावा शॉकिंग ये भी है कि अभी तक हाना की मौत के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है. इस मामले में अभी जांच की जा रही है. हाना के करीबियों से भी अभी तक कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं आई है. सोशल मीडिया पर जबरदस्त एक्टिव स्टार हाना की फैन फॉलोइंग भी काफी अच्छी थी. वो आए दिन फैंस के साथ दिलचस्प पोस्ट शेयर करती नजर आ जाती थीं.
I'm so sorry to have to tell you all that Hana passed away last night at the age of 22. I started this page about a year and a half ago because, simply, I was a fan of Hana. I never expected it to grow to almost 20,000 followers. People often talk about Hana's looks but anyone who followed her career knew there was far more to her. She had a unique warmth, energy and overflowing charisma. I never had the opportunity to meet her but every story I've ever heard has been that she left any fan she met with a positive, memorable experience. Hana had so much potential to be a superstar in wrestling. I don't know how many comments I've seen of people asking when she would go to WWE or AEW. I'm confident she would have been a success wherever she went but now we can only imagine the path her career might have taken. All I can say is that, to the fans, Hana was a special talent and, to her friends, she was a special person. Wrestling and the world as a whole are both poorer for losing her. Rest in peace, Hana.
कई मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में ऐसा दावा भी किया जा रहा है कि हाना ट्रोल्स से बहुत परेशान थीं. नेटफ्लिक्स पर टेरेस हाउस शो आने के बाद से ही एक्ट्रेस हाना सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल्स के निशाने पर आ गई थीं. बात करें इस शो के बारे में तो ये शो टोक्यो के एक घर में रह रही एक तीन महिलाओं और तीन पुरुषों पर आधारित था. इस शो को कोरोना वायरस के कारण पैदा हुए हालातों की वजह से बंद करवा दिया गया है.
ऐसा भी बताया जा रहा है कि उन्होंने मौत से दो दिनों पहले हिंट भी दिया था. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में दावा किया जा रहा है कि हाना ने दो दिन पहले इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी बिल्ली के साथ एक फोटो शेयर की थी. इसके साथ उन्होंने जैपनीज भाषा में गुडबाय मैसेज दिया. उन्होंने अपने फैंस को हमेशा खुश रहने की सलाह भी दी थी.
