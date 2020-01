फिर से कॉमेडी करने लौट रहे हैं वीर दास, इस बार देशभक्ति के साथ हंसाएंगे

View this post on Instagram



Gulp....ANNOUNCEMENT! On January 26, Republic Day... #VirDasForIndia COMES OUT ON @netflixisajoke @netflix_in . A comedy special entirely about India. Celebrating our culture, our values, our madness...all of it....and sending it out to the world. I would like to humbly apologise for the things I am about to say Comedy and patriotism go well together....right?