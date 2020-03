Coronavirus के डर से मुंबई लौटीं खुशी कपूर, कार में बैठते ही किया ये काम

View this post on Instagram



Thousands of schools in seven states plus the District of Columbia were set to close as governors ordered statewide shutdowns, a dramatic escalation in the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic. Over 250000 Indian students study in the US. With schools off or declared holidays - many like #kushikapoor are heading back home to be with their families.