नुसरत जहां बनीं साल 2019 की मोस्ट डिजायरेबल वुमेन, देखें नई तस्वीरें

View this post on Instagram



“I’m thankful for my struggle because without it I wouldn’t have stumbled across my strength.” Thank You Team @calcuttatimes and everyone who have voted, loved me & been a part of my journey. ♥️ Clicked by: @somnath_royimage Styling: @sandip3432 Hair: @gini_love21 Make-up: @makeupartist.sourab Special Help: @basicsbymadhab