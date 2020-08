पंडित जसराज का राजकीय सम्मान के साथ आज होगा अंतिम संस्कार, दोपहर 2 बजे होगा लाइव प्रसारण

View this post on Instagram

Mortal remains of legend #ptjasraj ji arrive from America Antim Darshan Will Be Held On 20th August Not On 19th August. Schedule For Antim Darshan & Antim Sanskar On 20th Is As Follows. 9:30 am IST Will take Panditji down to the lobby 10:30 am IST - 3.00 pm IST Darshan Time to be decided: State Government Honours to be presented by official/s Draping the National Flag 21 Gun Salute 4:30 pm IST Depart for crematorium with Police escort 5:00 pm IST Reach crematorium At Pawan Hans Crematorium, SV Road, Vile Parle (West) 21 Gun Salute Cremation. Pandit Jasraj Family 🙏