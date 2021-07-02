रणवीर सिंह का अतरंगी लुक देखकर मीम्स हुए वायरल, यूजर्स बोले- जब बीवी ने कहा, जो मेरा है वो...



बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) एक्टर रणवीर सिंह (Ranveer Singh) अपने अतरंगी अवतार से लोगों को अक्सर चौका देते हैं. रणवीर सिंह ने हाल ही में लंबे समय के बाद फैंस के साथ अपने फोटोशूट की कुछ तस्वीरों को साझा किया, जिसको देखने के बाद लोग हंसते-हंसते लोटपोट हो गए. दरअसल, हाल ही में उन्होंने फैशन ब्रांड गुच्ची फोटोशूट से तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं. तस्वीरों में वह ट्रैक सूट पहने नजर आ रहे हैं. इस ब्लू कलर के ट्रैक सूट में रणवीर सिंह कमाल के लग रहे हैं. वहीं, कई लोग उनकी तुलना हॉलीवुड एक्टर जेरेड लेटो से भी कर रहे हैं.रणवीर सिंह (Ranveer Singh) की इन तस्वीरों ने जहां कई एक्टर्स और पॉपुलर फैशन डिजाइनर्स का ध्यान खींचा. तो वहीं, सोशल मीडिया पर उनके मीम्स भी वायरल होने लगे. कोई उन्होंने मुगल शासक खिलजी बता रहा है. तो कोई कह रहा है कि जब बीवी कह दे, जो तेरा है वो मेरा है.रणवीर को इन कपड़ों की कीमत जानकर आपके होश उड़ जाएंगे. गूची की वेबसाइट के मुताबिक, रणवीर सिंह की ट्रैक पैंट्स की कीमत 1,980 डॉलर यानी 1,47,886.60 रुपये हैं. जबकि उनकी शाइनी जर्सी स्वेटशर्ट की कीमत 1,650 डॉलर यानी 1,23,238.83 रुपये है. सभी को मिलकर आका जाए तो इसकी कुल कीमत 2,71,125.43 रुपये है.आपको बता दें कि रणवीर सिंह एंड्रोजेनस फैशन के मामले में रूढ़िवादिता को तोड़ने के लिए जाने जाते हैं. रणवीर सिंह की ये तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं.