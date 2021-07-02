रणवीर सिंह का अतरंगी लुक देखकर मीम्स हुए वायरल, यूजर्स बोले- जब बीवी ने कहा, जो मेरा है वो...

When your wife says “jo mera hai sab tumhara hai” and you take her seriously. pic.twitter.com/jnaqMjtC82
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 30, 2021
*Me reserving seat for my Frnds in General compartment*#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/Q5jeNxy7JL
— Tweetera (@DoctorrSays) June 30, 2021
Boys, what is stopping you to try this look#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/fsfx4DGMag
— Poorva (@poorvaholics) June 30, 2021
How would khilji look like in 21st Century??
Here it is - #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/XfeASYQ81Q
— ♡ (@HeyItsRohantic) June 30, 2021
#RanveerSingh Jared Leto...who?! pic.twitter.com/W36KPmgD5G
— The Frustrated Idiot (@IdiotFrustrated) June 30, 2021
Perfect combination #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/fk60Tl3dp4
— ANKUSH (@swadeshi_memer) June 30, 2021
Trending #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/0DOkoPk4sT
— Ritu Khan (@ritukhangori) June 30, 2021