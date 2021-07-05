मनोरंजन

Malayalam फिल्म Sara's ओटीटी पर हो गई रिलीज, सोशल मीडिया पर मिला कमाल का रिस्पॉन्स, देखें लोगों के Reaction

मलयालम फिल्म Sara's को सोशल मीडिया पर अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है.

Malayalam Film Sara's Twitter Reaction: मलयालम फिल्म Sara's ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज हो चुकी है. इस फिल्म को लोगों का अच्छा रिएक्शन मिल रहा है. देखें ट्विटर पर लोगों के पोस्ट.

    मलयालम फिल्म (Malayalam Film) 'साराज' (Sara's) आज यानी 5 जुलाई को ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो (Amazon Prime Video) पर रिलीज हो चुकी है. इस फिल्म में एना बेन (Anna Ben) और सनी वेन (Sunny Wayne) लीड रोल में नजर आ रहे हैं. फिल्म को सोशल मीडिया पर गजब का रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है. आपको बता दें कि Sara's को जूडी एंथनी जोसेफ (Jude Anthany Joseph) ने डायरेक्ट किया है. वैसे तो खबरों में फिल्म को मिला जुला रिव्यू मिल रहा है लेकिन ट्विटर पर बड़ी संख्या में लोग इस फिल्म की खूब तारीफ कर रहे हैं. ऑडियंस इस फिल्म को बहुत पसंद कर रहे हैं.

    असिस्टेंट सिनेमैटोग्राफर अरविंद ने इस फिल्म की खूब तारीफ की है. इस फिल्म की कहानी पैरेंटहुड पर बनी हुई है जो लोगों को काफी इंप्रेस कर रही है. फिल्म में एना बेन और सनी वेन की एक्टिंग को लाजवाब है ही, इस फिल्म की स्टोरीलाइन भी लोगों को बहुत पसंद आ रही है. लोगों ने Sara's को साल 2021 की बेस्ट फैमिली ड्रामा फिल्म (Family Drama Film) घोषित कर दी है. आपको बता दें कि Sara's में एक्टर बेनी नयरंबलम, मल्लिका सुकुमारन, प्रशांत नायर, धन्या वर्मा, सिद्दीकी, विजयकुमार, अजु वर्घीज, जैसे कई और कलाकार भी हैं.









    मलयालम सिनेमा (Malayalam Cinema) फिल्मों में अपने लाजवाब कंटेंट के लिए फेमस है और Sara's फिल्म को भी अपने कंटेंट के लिए खूब सराहा जा रहा है. Sara's को पीके मुरलीधरन ने प्रोड्यूस किया है जबकि फिल्म की कहानी लिखी है अक्षय हरीश ने. Sara’s एक युवा और उभरते फिल्ममेकर की कहानी है जो सिनेमा में अपने पहले प्रोजेक्ट को पूरा करने के लिए जूझ रही है. इस फिल्म में काफी इमोशन्स हैं.
