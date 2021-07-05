Malayalam फिल्म Sara's ओटीटी पर हो गई रिलीज, सोशल मीडिया पर मिला कमाल का रिस्पॉन्स, देखें लोगों के Reaction

#SaraS Is A Light Hearted Avg One Time Watchable Film With A Bold Message Expressed In A Lighter Way✌️The Weak Script Makes This An Half Baked Film.. AnnaBen♥️SunnyWayne Combo Was Good.. Approach This Film As A Timepass OTT Film With A Msg.. #SarasOnPrime @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/lPk6Km4xNH
— Akshay S Nair (@filmy_akku) July 4, 2021
Despite its old school route and preachy part, #SaraS is a beautifully crafted feel-good entertainer with a strong message told in a sweet and simple way. #AnnaBen has once again hits the bulls eye ❤️#SarasOnPrime
— Rahul Babu (@rahulbabu1011) July 4, 2021
A lightweight approach towards a heavy-duty subject & managed it neatly...❤
A pleasant Watch...❤
Anna Ben ❤#Saras #SarasOnPrime pic.twitter.com/fCMMfVivds
— Cyril Sabu (@Cyrloo) July 4, 2021
#SaraS i just loved it .. simply loved it ..
enaku personal a padam romba pudichuthu .. 2021 la release aana films la one of the best drama movie nu solluven .. 😍
songs, dop, acting and dialogues ellame enaku pudichuthu
neengalum free a iruntha paarunga hope u all like too pic.twitter.com/yvyaOCe0y7
— SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) July 4, 2021