पीएम मोदी के जनता कर्फ्यू पर शिल्पा शेट्टी का बड़ा ऐलान, 4 बजे करेंगी योगा

In times like these, it's important to stay fit, active, and healthy. Join me on Sunday, 22nd March at 4:00 pm to 4:30 pm IST as I go LIVE on Instagram-Facebook-Helo (@theshilpashetty) and on the @ShilpaShettyApp to show you some beneficial and helpful yoga asanas. You can watch, learn, and practice it from the comfort of your homes. Remember, staying indoors shouldn't be an excuse for deviating from your fitness routine. Swasth raho, mast raho! ~ @kiren.rijiju . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #FitIndiaMovement #ImmunityBooster #yoga #JantaCurfew #yogisofinstagram #yogasehihoga #staysafe #stayhome #COVID19 #SelfIsolation