सुरेखा सीकरी के निधन के बाद शोक में डूबे सेलेब्स, सोशल मीडिया पर दी श्रद्धांजलि

कार्डिएक अरेस्ट के कारण सुरेखा सीकरी का निधन हुआ.

Surekha Sikri Death: सुरेखा सीकरी (Surekha Sikri) के जाने से एंटरटेनमेंट इंडस्ट्री में शोक में है. सेलेब्स अब सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित कर रहे हैं.

    RIP Surekha Sikri: हिंदी सिनेमा की दिग्गज एक्ट्रेस सुरेखा सीकरी (Surekha Sikri) ने दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया है. थिएटर, टीवी और सिनेमा के बड़े पर्दे यानी बॉलीवुड को उन्होंने अपनी अदाकारी से रोशन किया. किरदार में ढलकर जब वह अपनी खनकती आवाज से संवाद करती थीं. पर्दे पर किरदार निभाते देखना एक सुखद अनुभव होता था. सुरेखा यूं तो काफी समय से बीमार चल रही थी लेकिन आज सुबह कार्डिएक अरेस्ट की वजह से उनका निधन हुआ. आज उनके निधन की खबर आने के बाद थिएटर, टीवी और बॉलीवुड तीनों जगह पर शोक की लहर है. सेलेब्स अब सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित कर रहे हैं.

    सुरेखा सीकरी (Surekha Sikri) को याद करते हुए पूजा भट्ट ने लिखा कि वो कुदरत की ताकत थीं. इसलिए उन्हें रेस्ट इन पीस के बजाए रेज इन पीस सुरेखा जी लिखना सही होगा, जैसे कि आपने हमारे दौर में धरती पर किया.



    मनोज बाजपेयी ने उन्हें याद करते हुए एक लंबा पोस्ट लिखा. एक्टर ने लिखा, 'बेहद दुखद खबर. थिएटर और सिनेमा में अपने पीछे कई शानदार परफॉर्मेंसेज छोड़कर बेहतरीन कलाकारों में से एक सुरेखा सीकरी जी गुजर गईं. उन्हें स्टेज पर देखना एक शानदार अनुभव होता था. थिएटर में उनकी कुछ यादें को कभी नहीं भूलूंगा. महान कला और गरिमामयी व्यक्तित्व'.



    रणदीप हुड्डा ने सुरेखा सीकरी की जवानी की फोटो और बधाई हो के उनके किरदार की फोटो शेयर कर लिखा, रेस्ट इन पीस सुरेखा जी.





    निमरत कौर ने लिखा, आप हम सभी के लिए एक इंस्टीट्यूशन थीं. उसकी प्रतिभा और चमक आगे की यात्रा में बाधाओं को तोड़ दे. रेस्ट इन पॉवर सुरेखा जी.


    टीवी एक्ट्रेस आकांक्षा पुरी ने लिखा- सुरेखा सीकरी जी का कार्डियक अरेस्ट से निधन हो गया. मैं उनके काम की बहुत बड़ी फैन थी. मुझे उनकी हर परफॉर्मेंस पसंद थी. हमने एक शानदार एक्टर को खो दिया. उनके परिवार के लिए मेरी संवेदना.

    आकांक्षा पुरी के अलावा, माही विज, राखी सावंत, अली गोनी, सनाया मल्होत्रा, करणवीर बोहरा सहित जैसे स्टार्स सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट शेयर कर दुख व्यक्त कर रहे हैं.

    पढ़ें Hindi News ऑनलाइन और देखें Live TV News18 हिंदी की वेबसाइट पर. जानिए देश-विदेश और अपने प्रदेश, बॉलीवुड, खेल जगत, बिज़नेस से जुड़ी News in Hindi.

