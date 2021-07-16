सुरेखा सीकरी के निधन के बाद शोक में डूबे सेलेब्स, सोशल मीडिया पर दी श्रद्धांजलि

She was a force of nature if ever there was one. Hence I won’t say rest in peace but RAGE in peace Surekhaji. As you did,during your time on earth! 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/fg79qdGb7U
— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 16, 2021
Very Sad news !!! One of the greatest talent Surekha Sikari ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema!! She was a treat to watch on stage.can’t forget some of those memories of her act in theatre.great craft and a graceful person!! RIP🙏🙏
— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 16, 2021
Rest in peace #SurekhaSikri ji 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/yAmDbkACEU
— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 16, 2021
Such a stalwart, legend, an institution in herself. May her brilliance and shine break barriers in the journey ahead….🖤 Rest in power Surekhaji…… pic.twitter.com/hELiShpUvv
— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 16, 2021
Surekha Sikri Ji passed away due to cardiac arrest this morning 😕 I have been a huge fan of her work and love all her performance totally ! We lost of the finest actors ☹️ What a huge loss!! My condolences to the entire family 🙏 R.I.P #surekhaji You will be remembered always 🙏 pic.twitter.com/g6gWdLz3jf
— Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) July 16, 2021
पढ़ें Hindi News ऑनलाइन और देखें Live TV News18 हिंदी की वेबसाइट पर. जानिए देश-विदेश और अपने प्रदेश, बॉलीवुड, खेल जगत, बिज़नेस से जुड़ी News in Hindi.