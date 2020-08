SSR CASE: सुशांत की बहन पर उठे सवाल तो भांजी ने कहा-कुछ गलतफहमियां दूर करनी हैं

View this post on Instagram

Bhai, We are still in a state of shock and can’t believe that you aren’t there physically with us. The excruciating pain & the void you have left behind is immense and indescribable.My precious brother, my jaan,I still can’t say goodbye. I will maintain our sacred bond within my heart And shall keep it alive till eternity. I will keep laughing and crying on our shared memories, Until we meet again, bhai. You will always be my pride! @sushantsinghrajput