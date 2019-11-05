विराट-अनुष्का को पिलाई चाय, लेकिन नहीं पहचान पाए, देखें Photo
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस (Bollywood Actress) अनुष्का शर्मा (Anushka Sharma) अपने पति विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) का जन्मदिन मनाने भूटान गई हैं. वहीं फोटो को शेयर करते हुए अनुष्का शर्मा ने लिखा है कि हमें थका देख इस परिवार ने हमें चाय पिलाई लेकिन किसी को ये पता नहीं है कि हम कौन हैं. इनके लिए हम बस दो थके हुए सैलानी थे.
अनुष्का शर्मा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर फोटो शेयर किया है. इस फोटो को शेयर करते हुए अनुष्का शर्मा ने लिखा है कि हमें थका देख इस परिवार ने हमें चाय पिलाई लेकिन किसी को ये पता नहीं है कि हम कौन हैं. इनके लिए हम बस दो थके हुए सैलानी थे.
Today , during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago . While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers ! Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i dont know what is . A memory we will cherish forever 🙏💜✨
विराट और अनुष्का की ये तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रही है. हर कोई इस परिवार की सादगी पर मर मिटा है. अनुष्का ने अपने पोस्ट में ये भी लिखा कि कैसे उन्हें और विराट को ज़िंदगी के ये छोटे-छोटे पल बेहद पसंद आते हैं.
This one is my blessing . My friend , My confidante , My one true love . I hope you find the light guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time . Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and i pray that you always have that in abundance . Happy Birthday my love ❤️🙏✨
अनुष्का शर्मा ने दूसरी फोटो भी शेयर की है. इस फोटो में वह विराट के साथ एक मठ के भीतर नजर आ रही हैं. उनके सामने बहुत सारे दिए जल रहे हैं. बता दें कि विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा ने दिसंबर 2017 में शादी की थी. इस साल दिसंबर में उनकी शादी को दो साल पूरे हो जाएंगे.
