Yuzvendra Chahal की मंगेतर धनाश्री वर्मा हैं बेहद खूबसूरत, बॉलीवुड गानों पर करती हैं धमाकेदार डांस, देखें वीडियो

यजुवेंद्र चहल, धनाश्री वर्मा (Photo Credit- @dhanashree9/Instagram)

यजुवेंद्र चहल (Yuzvendra Chahal) की मंगेतर (Fiance) धनाश्री वर्मा (Dhanashree Verma) बेहद खूबसूरत हैं और किसी एक्ट्रेस से कम ग्लैमरस नहीं हैं. वो एक बेहतरीन डांसर (Dance Videos) और बॉलीवुड गानों (Bollywood Songs) पर धमाकेदार डांस करती दिखाई देती हैं.

  Last Updated: September 22, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
मुंबई. भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के खिलाड़ी युजवेंद्र चहल (Yuzvendra Chahal) जहां एक तरफ आईपीएल (IPL) में अपनी शानदार परफॉर्मेंस से धमाल मचा रहे हैं. वहीं दूसरी तरफ उनकी खूबसूरत मंगेतर धनाश्री वर्मा (Dhanashree Verma) भी सोशल मीडिया पर छाई हुई हैं. धनाश्री वर्मा एक बेहदतरीन डांसर हैं और आए दिन अपने डांस वीडियोज के जरिए जबरदस्त सुर्खियां बटोरती दिखाई दे जाती हैं. धनाश्री वर्मा फेमस यूट्यूबर और कोरियोग्राफर हैं. वो बॉलीवुड गानों (Bollywood Songs) पर ऐसा शानदार डांस करती हैं कि लोग देखते ही रह जाते हैं. उनके डांस वीडियो (Dance Videos) आए दिन इंटरनेट पर तहलका मचाते दिख जाते हैं.

धनाश्री वर्मा यूट्यूब से लेकर इंस्टाग्राम तक अपने शानदार डांस वीडियोज शेयर करती दिख जाती हैं. ये वीडियो फैंस को इस कदर पसंद आते हैं कि ताबड़तोड़ वायरल हो जाते हैं. उनके वीडियो के लाइक्स और व्यूज करोड़ों में होते हैं. धनाश्री वर्मा के सिर्फ डांस ही नहीं उनके स्टाइल के भी लोग फैन हैं. बीते दिनों उनका एक डांस वीडियो वायरल हुआ था, जिसमें वो किसी ईवेंट पर टीम के साथ परफॉर्म करती दिख रही थीं. उन्होंने इस वीडियो में दिख रही एनर्जी पर कैप्शन भी लिखा था.
Let’s throw some neon energy here ⚡️#haulihauli #reels @ajaydevgn @rakulpreet

इसके अलावा धनाश्री कभी अपनी टीम के साथ तो कभी सोलो डांस वीडियो पोस्ट करती ही रहती हैं. बात करें सोशल मीडिया एकाउंट की तो इंस्‍टाग्राम पर धनाश्री के करीब 1.4 मिलियन फॉलोअर्स हैं. जहां युजवेंद्र चहल अपने फनी वीडियो से सोशल मीडिया पर छाए रहते हैं, वहीं उनकी होने वाली पत्‍नी अपने डांस वीडियो से सोशल मीडिया पर धमाल मचाती हैं.
Muqabla... 🔥 another favourite @varundvn @shraddhakapoor #reels #bollywood

धनाश्री बेहतरीन डांसर तो हैं ही इसके साथ ही वो पेशे से डेंटिस्ट भी हैं और 2014 में डीवाई पाटिल डेंटल कॉलेज से ग्रेजुएशन किया था. हालांकि, इस बारे में अभी कोई जानकारी नहीं है कि उन्‍होंने डॉक्‍टर की प्रैक्टिस की है या नहीं. धनाश्री की खुद की डांस कंपनी भी है. बॉलीवुड ट्रैक पर डांस करती हैं. उनके यूट्यूब चैनल पर भी कई लाख फॉलोअर्स हैं.
