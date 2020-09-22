Yuzvendra Chahal की मंगेतर धनाश्री वर्मा हैं बेहद खूबसूरत, बॉलीवुड गानों पर करती हैं धमाकेदार डांस, देखें वीडियो
यजुवेंद्र चहल, धनाश्री वर्मा (Photo Credit- @dhanashree9/Instagram)
यजुवेंद्र चहल (Yuzvendra Chahal) की मंगेतर (Fiance) धनाश्री वर्मा (Dhanashree Verma) बेहद खूबसूरत हैं और किसी एक्ट्रेस से कम ग्लैमरस नहीं हैं. वो एक बेहतरीन डांसर (Dance Videos) और बॉलीवुड गानों (Bollywood Songs) पर धमाकेदार डांस करती दिखाई देती हैं.
- Last Updated: September 22, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
धनाश्री वर्मा यूट्यूब से लेकर इंस्टाग्राम तक अपने शानदार डांस वीडियोज शेयर करती दिख जाती हैं. ये वीडियो फैंस को इस कदर पसंद आते हैं कि ताबड़तोड़ वायरल हो जाते हैं. उनके वीडियो के लाइक्स और व्यूज करोड़ों में होते हैं. धनाश्री वर्मा के सिर्फ डांस ही नहीं उनके स्टाइल के भी लोग फैन हैं. बीते दिनों उनका एक डांस वीडियो वायरल हुआ था, जिसमें वो किसी ईवेंट पर टीम के साथ परफॉर्म करती दिख रही थीं. उन्होंने इस वीडियो में दिख रही एनर्जी पर कैप्शन भी लिखा था.
Dus Bahane kaho ya dus wajah, I truly miss my class vibes ❤️ That energy says it all 🔥🔥🔥 This choreography was actually quite LIT and deserved more 👏🏻 . Music: dus bahane OG @bachchan Choreography: @dhanashreevermacompany and @ravisoni2426 I miss creating with you 🙌🏻 . Do register for my upcoming workshop on 13th September Sunday at 5 pm IST LINK IN BIO . #dhanashreeverma #dusbahane #youtube #choreographer #dance
इसके अलावा धनाश्री कभी अपनी टीम के साथ तो कभी सोलो डांस वीडियो पोस्ट करती ही रहती हैं. बात करें सोशल मीडिया एकाउंट की तो इंस्टाग्राम पर धनाश्री के करीब 1.4 मिलियन फॉलोअर्स हैं. जहां युजवेंद्र चहल अपने फनी वीडियो से सोशल मीडिया पर छाए रहते हैं, वहीं उनकी होने वाली पत्नी अपने डांस वीडियो से सोशल मीडिया पर धमाल मचाती हैं.View this post on Instagram
Let’s throw some neon energy here ⚡️#haulihauli #reels @ajaydevgn @rakulpreet
Let’s make it a powerful Sunday 🔥 I am terribly missing my students & my class ❣️ . @ranveersingh ajaao dance karte hai🔥🔥🔥 I can’t wait to resume my classes and meet my lovely people They’ve always supported me and have always being a part of my journey❤️ Hoping to get back soon #apnatimeaayega . . . . . . . #dhanashreeverma #choreographer #dance #youtube #danceclass #bollywood #hiphop #hiphopdance
Muqabla... 🔥 another favourite @varundvn @shraddhakapoor #reels #bollywood
Ban than chali dekho 👀🔥 Love the energy this song gives out Our last workshop was based on this choreography and trust me it was LIT 🔥 . To know what happened at the end of the video watch it on YouTube LINK IN BIO . Video edited by: @kishh.t My most favourite 👏🏻🔥 . Song: ban than chali Choreography: yours truly . . . . . . . #dhanashreeverma #youtube #dance #banthanchali #bollywood #bollywooddance #dancer #choreographer #danceworkshop
धनाश्री बेहतरीन डांसर तो हैं ही इसके साथ ही वो पेशे से डेंटिस्ट भी हैं और 2014 में डीवाई पाटिल डेंटल कॉलेज से ग्रेजुएशन किया था. हालांकि, इस बारे में अभी कोई जानकारी नहीं है कि उन्होंने डॉक्टर की प्रैक्टिस की है या नहीं. धनाश्री की खुद की डांस कंपनी भी है. बॉलीवुड ट्रैक पर डांस करती हैं. उनके यूट्यूब चैनल पर भी कई लाख फॉलोअर्स हैं.