यूट्यूबर्स ने अलग अंदाज में सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को दी श्रद्धांजलि, देखें दिल को छू लेने वाला वीडियो

View this post on Instagram



This one is dedicated by everyone of us to someone, who, through his art shall forever stay as one amongst us! Our ‘Dil’ finds a million excuses to feel ‘Bechara’. But it’s our job to guide it to that one tiny particle of happiness. Even the saddest of the moments will have a spark of cheer hidden deep within. Just keep digging! #DilBecharaHuaHumara #SushantSinghRajput