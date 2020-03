Women's Day पर सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ने शेयर की बेहद प्यारी तस्वीर, इन दो महिलाओं के लिए लिखा इमोशनल पोस्ट

View this post on Instagram



I have always believed in the concept of equality between men and women. And there’s nothing a woman can’t do which a man can in this day and age. In fact more endurance and yes their multitasking abilities are truly phenomenal. Wishing the most special women in my life - my mother and my sister a very Happy Women's Day (Neetu too whose missing in the photo). And to all you women out there, if you truly believe it..then you all are amazingly equivalent to the strongest strength in the world! . #happywomensday #womensday #loveofmylife