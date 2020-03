कोरोना पर गुरमीत चौधरी की जनता से अपील, कहा - 'घर पर रहें, सुरक्षित रहें...'

View this post on Instagram



I am noticing that we are understanding the current picture but forgetting the bigger picture .in order to sit at home for 21 days people are hoarding into shops all together at a time to buy the stock of 21 days, that clearly defies the main motive of social distancing. So sad to see this. #corona #curfewinindia #selfquarantine #21dayslockdown #gurmeetchoudhary