Kisan Andolan: CM खट्टर का बड़ा बयान, बोले-किसान आंदोलन के पीछे कांग्रेस और कम्युनिस्ट पार्टियों का हाथ

Today's incident gave a message to people, bigger than what I'd intended to give. These people have defamed the farmers because a farmer doesn't have such nature. A farmer can be less educated or simple but he's sensible: Haryana CM on protest at his scheduled Kisan Mahapanchayat pic.twitter.com/2TUyg7X33a

It's not right to obstruct anyone who wants to speak. I don't think people will tolerate violation of provisions given by Dr BR Ambedkar. Congress had attempted to finish democracy in 1975. At that time people identified their disgusting work & threw them out of power: Haryana CM https://t.co/hJnXjB5zeQ