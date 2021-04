BJP पर बरसे केजरीवाल, कहा- हम किसानों के साथ, इसीलिए दिल्ली को केंद्र नहीं बना सका 'जेल'

BJP-led central govt conspired to put farmers coming to Delhi into 9 stadiums to be converted into jails. But we were fortunate as the law stated that Delhi Chief Minister holds the power to convert the stadium into jail: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

We salute the sacrifices of 300 people who died during the agitation (farmer's protest). It is our responsibility that their sacrifice does not go in vain: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Kishan Mahapanchayat in Jind, Haryana pic.twitter.com/UE4FdKDaeN