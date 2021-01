शिमला में कार में तोड़फोड़-चोरी, केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुराग के ट्वीट पर हरकत में आई पुलिस

Vikas,Have conveyed to @himachalpolice , swift assistance will be provided to you. https://t.co/0EJAII3Etb

Dear @himachalpolice My Car DL 9C AP 9524 was vandalised while being parked at Shimla mandi road near chakkar forest colony.window screens &gate locks were broken.Goods like Wires Fittings,electrical items,clothes worth 65k & 5k cash were stolen. Urgent help needed @hp_tourism 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DgmcOZjlRZ