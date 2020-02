जानिए क्या है मेलानिया ट्रंप के सफ़ेद जंपसूट और हरे बेल्ट का इंडियन कनेक्शन?

View this post on Instagram



Arriving in India, the First Lady #flotus is wearing a white jumpsuit from @atelier_caito_for_herve_pierre in crème crêpe . The sash was cut in an early XX century Indian textile documents I found in Paris through very good friends who are collectors. @herve_pierre_creative_director . The sash is made out of green silk and gold metallic thread . We used the border which was the most Interesting piece we could use as it was a vintage piece .