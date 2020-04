Lockdown: घर पर चॉकलेट से स्किन की देखभाल कर रही हैं ईशा, कहा- ये है बेस्ट

View this post on Instagram



Starting my day with a home made face glow mask! All you need is Dark chocolate or cocoa powder,oats, milk and honey. Even just oats milk n Honey is ok if u don’t have choc....Blend these three together, then apply on the face and chill for about 15 min , wash it off and tada.. you’ll shine bright like a diamond 😊 Swipe left to see me after the mask (no filters, make up or apps to correct it) #ishakoppikar #homemadefacemask #facemask #natural #glowyourskin #skincare #homemade