एक्ट्रेस कीर्ति कुल्हारी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया अपना स्किन केयर रूटीन, करें फॉलो बनें ब्यूटीफुल

Keeping it simple these days... #skincare #lockdown #Daytime ❤️ 1) Applied a multani mitti and dahi pack, washed it off once it dried.. 2) #Natuur #PureAloevera gel all over the face and neck, except the eye area ( available on Amazon and their website ) 3) #forestessentials eye cream... Drink enough water, exercise, eat healthy and keep it simple... Everything..ur skincare included